Namibia: Finch Stars As Old Boys Shock Saints

SAINTS' unbeaten start to the Bank Windhoek Indoor Men's Premier League came to a sudden halt on Saturday night when they suffered a shock 5-1 defeat to Windhoek Old Boys.

Saints had beaten Old Boys 6-2 in their first round match on 5 March, but on Saturday, Old Boys took revenge with a great performance, led by their national striker Dylan Finch, who scored all five their goals.

Old Boys attacked from the start and took an early 2-0 lead after two field goals by Finch.

Saints fought back and opened their account from a short corner by Owen Hatton and with Old Boys leading 2-1 going into the halftime break, it was still anyone's game.

Old Boys, however, stepped up the tempo after the break, and with Ernest Jacobs excelling in midfield, they went 3-1 ahead when Finch rounded off an attack.

Any hopes of a Saints comeback were buried when Finch scored two goals within a minute towards the end of the third quarter. He first latched onto a long upfield pass to beat Saints keeper Richter van Rooyen from close range, and then went on a swerving run before flicking the ball into the corner of the net.

Saints were stunned and although they tried hard to get back into the game, Old Boys kept them at bay till the final whistle.

It was Saints' first defeat of the season, but they still lead the log on eight points from three matches, while Old Boys now join the School of Excellence Hockey Club on four points each.

It was a fine performance by Old Boys, and especially Finch, who was a gracious winner, congratulating Saints on a fine performance.

"Big ups to the Saints guys again, they always come out with fire and it's always a challenge to play against them and I'm just very proud of my boys.

From Derek (Retief) at the back who made some wonderful saves, it always makes it easier for the strikers to put them in the back of the net, but the strikers need to score goals so if they feed us we need to put it in the back of the net and that's what I did this evening," he said.

"I once scored five goals against Zimbabwe's u21 side in 2016, but this is the first time that I've managed to do so in the Namibian indoor league," he added.

Finch said they were looking forward to this season's title race.

"We are looking forward to the title race - Saints have held the upper hand for the past two or three years, and a lot of our senior players have left, but we've brought in a few younger players, and they are training and bringing their part, so we hope to be in close contention for the league this year."

In the Women's Premier League, Saints regained the lead from DTS after thrashing Wanderers 13-3 last Thursday.

Saints attacked from the start, racing into a 4-0 lead after nine minutes, with Gina Olles completing an early hat-trick, and by half time they were already 6-1 ahead.

The goals kept on coming in the second half as Saints completed a resounding victory.

Olles eventually scored six goals, while Azaylee Philander scored four, Tamara Grogli two and Sunelle Ludwig one.

For Wanderers, Charlize Rix scored two goals and Sune Wittmann one.

Saints now lead the log on 12 points from four matches, but DTS, who are second on 10 points, are breathing down their necks with a match in hand.