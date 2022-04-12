Namibia: Minor Dragged Into Bush, Raped With Sticks

12 April 2022
New Era (Windhoek)
By Victoria Kaapanda

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a cattle herder when he grabbed her by the arm and raped her, using a stick, while she was walking home from school.

According to the police weekend crime report, the incident happened at the Epoli village in the Endola constituency of the Ohangwena

region. It is alleged the suspect grabbed the victim by her arm, dragged her behind the bush, where he forced her down, and raped her. The victim sustained injuries, and she was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

The police confirmed no arrest has been made at this stage, but police investigations into the matters continue. In a separate incident, a decomposed body of Johannes Shipangeni Mbutaamuti, was found in the morning hours of Monday hanging from a tree near the Tsumeb dumpsite. It is alleged Mbutaamuti went missing last Monday, and his family has been searching for him. It is suspected he might have committed suicide six to seven days ago, as the body was found in a decomposed state. The next of kin are informed.

