Rwanda: Rehabilitation of Flood-Damaged Kigali - Huye Road Complete

Rwanda National Police has announced that Kigali-Huye road is now passable after rehabilitation works are complete.

Transport had been paralysed by waters that surpassed conveyance capacity of the drainage channel under the road, which led to its destruction end of last month.

"Police would like to inform the public that the road Kigali- Huye is now passable," police shared the announcement in a tweet on Monday April 11.

The road was rehabilitated by increasing the conveyance capacity of the water channel that crosses underneath the road as well as recons.

The rehabilitation works that have taken two weeks were around the road section between Ruyenzi centre and Bishenyi market in Kamonyi district.

Vehicles resumed transport on the road in afternoon on April 11.Courtesy

People moving from Kigali to Huye were using Kigali- Ruyenzi- Nkoto road while those from Huye were using Nkoto-Gihara- Ruyenzi road as alternative roads.

Appeal for paving alternative roads

The rehabilitation was carried out under the support of Rwanda Transport Development Agency.

The alternative roads which are not paved (earth roads) have been delaying the transportation of goods and people, especially during heavy rains as vehicles would get stranded, according to witnesses.

Sylvere Nahayo, the Mayor of Kamonyi district told The New Times that there is need for paving the alternative roads having realised how important they are in easing transport especially during disaster-induced emergencies.

"We are thinking of paving different alternative roads. The road to Nkoto area has 12 km and 7 km of it is not paved. The road to Bishenyi eye hospital is partly paved and as the budget gets available, there is a need for paving the remaining sections of these roads," he said.