Rwanda: Pursue Genocide Deniers in Your Countries - Govt Tells Diplomats

Members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Rwanda, have pledged to accelerate efforts to prosecute those who espouse the ideology of discrimination, persecution and divisionism that led to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The commitment was made on Monday, April 11 after a conversation between diplomats and officials from both the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and other invited speakers.

The meeting, also part of the Kwibuka28 activities, was organized to among others reflect on lessons learned from the Genocide against the Tutsi and the role of the international community.

Jean Damascene, Minister of National Unity and Civic Engagement addressing the diplomats on April 11.

Addressing the diplomats, Jean Damascene, Minister of National Unity and Civic Engagement, Rwanda recognized efforts made by the international community, although it came after unnecessary delays.

"The International Community acted but it was too late. For instance they set up international Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) to prosecute ring leaders, a move that we salute and recognize despite shortcomings to try big fishes," he said.

The ICTR, he said, provided the international jurisprudence regarding the Genocide, adding that it would now be baseless for anyone to refute the Genocide against the Tutsi.

Minister Bizimana, however said that it is unfortunate and regrettable that some Rwandans both abroad and in the country still deny this fact, describing it as an urgent case for collaboration.

"You have to understand that we have challenges including persistence to impunity, where I encourage all of you present to accelerate those trials,"

He added that another challenge which remains the main threat to unity is Genocide ideology, which hurts victims.

"As has been the case, all genocides are followed by denial. And the discussions should lead to strategies on how we can act to fight that denial."

"Today, YouTube channels by Rwandan fugitives go a long way to incite hate and ethnic divisionism and they are based in your countries. They produce content in Kinyarwanda, something that should be stopped to avoid any similar tragedies in the future," Bizimana added.

For Edouardo F.B Octavio Ambassador of Angola to Rwanda, who also spoke on behalf of the Dean of Diplomatic Corps, the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi caused an outrage not only because of the deadly massacres but also distraction of a prospective society.

"We express our solidarity to Rwandans, and humble condolences to the victims. We also wish to comfort the survivors and their families while dedicating our respect to those who took part in stopping the Genocide against the Tutsi."

Matthijs Wolter, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Rwanda and Aishatu Aliyu Musa, High Commissioner of Nigeria to Rwanda

Despite the odds, Octavio said, Rwanda has made commendable strides in light of reconciliation and unity while striving for justice.

"We also remain committed to join forces with Rwandan men and women working for the preservation of peace, ceding forgiveness, accountability for the community harmony and strengthening of national unity and reconciliation," he added.

Ambassador Octavio shared similar sentiments with Fode Ndiaye, United Nations Resident Coordinator for Rwanda, who pledged their commitment as development partners.

Ndiaye reiterated that there is no peace without development, and that the reverse is true, highlighting that there is neither peace nor development without human rights.

Ndiaye was responding to a question on what the UN could have done differently to save the millions of lives lost during the Genocide.

"When human rights are violated, this is where we should act first and foremost, and with Rwanda, the problem that I am still struggling with as the UN civil servant is that we did have the resolution on Genocides, enacted after the Second World War. Then we have other resolutions in 1963 and 1966."

"We did have the framework to act, but the problem is really the power balance," he added.

"Kigali has shown the way, let us make sure that we follow all the ways to make the continent bright and change the narrative of this continent from War to Peace and Development. We can do it, we should do it and you have our commitment as development partners."

Power balance not a threat

Also speaking among the panelists, Richard Sezibera, Commonwealth Special Envoy on health and education argued that 28 years counting, there are key lessons Rwandans have grasped, one of which is investment in national unity.

This, he said, involves understanding the red lines one should not cross. The amber lines, umber lights and red lines.

Rwanda's history, he pointed out, has shown that there were plenty of umber lights to show that Genocide would occur in the country. And then the lights turned red, only attracting debates without any action.

"Therefore our investment in national unity has meant that we clearly, as Rwanda, define what our red lights are, what our amber lights are, and stick to them and explain them," Sezibera said.