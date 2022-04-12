Namibia: Mutorwa Urges Rundu to Come to Development Party

Works and transport minister John Mutorwa says the time has come for the Rundu local authority leadership to ensure the town is developed with decent road infrastructure befitting its 86-year existence.

Rundu's road network, which is riddled with potholes, has been criticised by many over the years. Mutorwa, who was officiating last week at the commissioning and official handover of the site of the second phase of the rehabilitation of the Dr Sam Nujoma Drive in Rundu, challenged the town's leadership to learn from other towns when it comes to development.

Mutorwa told the residents and leadership of Rundu the time is now for them to take firm resolutions that will permanently transform Rundu into a clean and tidy local authority.

"The proper upgrading of the Dr Sam Nujoma Road is part of the government's broader national programme of investment in the country's road network at both national and regional as well as local level," he said.

Toward the end of February through March, the town council with stakeholders Roads Authority (RA) and Road Fund Administration (RFA), with the expertise of a Chinese civil contractor, CHICO, managed to rehabilitate phase 1 of the Dr Sam Nujoma Road a stretch of about 2.8 km and are now set to execute phase 2 under the same arrangement.

"I hear in the corridors that the minister of works is more in Rundu than anywhere else. Let me tell you that this type of work we are doing on a road like here didn't start here. Last year, in November, we also did the same in Choto, Katima Mulilo, and it is done all over," he stressed.

Mutorwa further highlighted the importance of developing road networks.

"Development without or in the absence of roads is painfully very slow - in most cases, totally impossible. This upgraded road will enable residents and visitors of Rundu good mobility, and it will contribute to the tidiness and smartness of the town," he said.

Mutorwa appreciated the cooperation between the RA, RFA, CHICO and the Rundu town council in the manner phase 1 was executed timeously and effectively.

"We saw the condition in which it was - and now, early April, the first phase is done. It is justified that we appreciate what was done. We are saying that the same spirit of cooperation, teamwork with all stakeholders involved that characterised the first phase must also be the same as you execute phase 2," he noted.

Kavango East governor Bonifatius Wakudumo praised the minister's intervention that led to the stakeholder's collaboration to rescue the road, which was in a sorry and dilapidated state.

"Residents have been celebrating this road, as it is greatly enhancing safety and comfort. Today, we are standing here to witness the second phase of this project. I would like to thank the stakeholders, RFA and RA for the technical support to Rundu town council for the investment," he said.

Wakudumo urged contractors and consultants to do their work, ensure quality and not construct roads that will cause damage to vehicles as well as pose danger to residents.