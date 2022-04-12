Nigeria: Super Falcons Held to 2-2 Draw Against Canada

12 April 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigeria's Super Falcons were on Tuesday morning held to a 2-2 draw by Olympic champions, Canada in the second of their two legged friendly in Victoria.

Nigeria lost by two goals in the first leg played on Saturday in Vancouver.

NJ/NY Gotham FC forward, Ifeoma Onumonu opened scoring in the 5th minute with a back heel from a setpiece.

Christine Sinclair equalized for the hosts in the 49th, stealing and lobbing the the ball over goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie after Onome Ebi failed to deal with a pass from the Paris FC shot stopper.

Rashidat Ajibade restored Nigeria's lead in the 53rd minute after an intended cross beat everybody and found its way into the net of Kailen Sheridan.

Canada, however, drew level, again, in the 88th minute following sustained pressure. Shelina Zadorsky's header from a cross flew past Nnadozie who could do nothing about it.

The friendly for Nigeria is part of preparations for the AWCON holding in July this year.

