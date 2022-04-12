Nigeria: 2023 Senate - Delta South Seat Can't Be Usurped Through Tricks, Lopsided Zoning - Isoko Leaders

CLANS Presidents General of the Isoko nation, Delta State, have told the Ijaw and Itsekiri ethnic nationalities to give room for Isoko to occupy the Delta South senatorial seat in the 2023 general elections, saying the position should not be usurped through any political trick or by reasons of "petty sentiment" and lopsided zoning.

The Presidents General in a communique by their Chairman, Chief Alloysius Okpe-logbo (PG, Okpe Isoko), Secretary, Chief Adonis Ubuwere (PG, Imri Federated Union) and 20 others, after their meeting in Olomoro, Isoko South LGA, Delta State, said: "The Isokos have consistently supported the Ijaws and Itsekiris, following the political trajectory, in every senatorial and governorship elections without any iota of political blackmail, subterfuge and propaganda, all through the 19 and eight uninterrupted years respectively.

"The forum reiterates its commitment to the politics of fairness, and unanimously admitted the fact that, Isoko has occupied the senatorial seat once, via Stella Omu, from 1999-2003, and succeeded by the incumbent, Senator James Manager, who is one of the long serving Senators, 2003 till date.

"This one term is politically insignificant compared to the elective and appointive political offices held ab initio by the Ijaws and Itsekiris.

"A senatorial position meant for three nationalities cannot be usurped by one, either through any political trick or acquired by reason (s) of petty sentiment or lopsided zoning. Therefore, for Delta South to enjoy a new political progress, now is the time for our sisters' ethnic nationalities, Ijaws and Itsekiris to reciprocate this timely but accurate senatorial gesture.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We reinstate our unanimity as an ethnic nation to respectfully appeal to all stakeholders wherever they find themselves, to consider and reward Isoko's age-long affinity with the Ijaws/Itsekiris, our political benevolence demonstrated tirelessly over the years, and support given to successive governments, so, not to be tempted or coerced into foisting anybody on us under the guise of free and fair primaries.

"It is worthy of note that, when an Itsekiri man, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan indicated his arousing interest to run for the seat of governorship, an Isoko man, by name Chief James Obeuwou, equally indicated and bought form too.

He was prevailed upon to decline and Isoko massively, as usual gave support to Dr. Uduaghan, a juicy and centre office he occupied for eight uninterrupted years, which ultimately is bigger than 50 Senators put together.

"We encourage and appeal to all political, cultural, business and religious leaders in other ethnic groups to key into this one and only pivotal Senatorial Isoko request.

"We further appeal to those who are wing and/or hired to be used as political saboteurs to have a rethink or attitudinal change, especially within the Isoko axis, to engender victory at the polls."

Vanguard News Nigeria