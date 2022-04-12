Nigeria: NPFL Round-Up - Ayeni Records First Victory With Akwa United

Akwa United ended their run of six games without a win in the NPFL with a slim 2-1 victory over Shooting Stars in Uyo on Monday.

The other fixtures of matchday 22 of the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL were played on Monday across three centres.

Two home victories, with a draw and a total of nine goals, were recorded during the thrilling encounters.

Akwa United picked solid three points at the Nest of Champions, Uyo, as they edged Shooting Stars of Ibadan 2-1.

It was coach Ayodeji Ayeni's first win since joining the Promise Keepers from Sunshine Stars.

The 2-1 victory over the Oluyole Warriors has finally seen Akwa United bounce back to winning ways after six games.

Before Monday's victory over 3SC, coach Ayeni had settled for a point each at home to Rivers in his first game and Kano Pillars in Katsina respectively.

Bello Babatunde, who just joined the Uyo based side was the first to break the deadlock; firing a fiery shot into the net in the 15th minute to record his debut goal for the club.

Though the hosts pushed for more goals in the first half of the game, it was to no avail.

The second half was a different ball game as both managers made tactical substitutions in their teams.

Firstly, it was Adeyemi who replaced David Onovo for Akwa United in the 46th minute before Shooting Stars substituted injured Sunday Faleye for Ghali Falke two minutes later.

While the visitors upped their game side to at least go back to Ibadan with something for their fans, it was Akwa United who doubled their lead.

Naibe Akpesiri tapped in Seth Mayi's cross in the 69th minute to make it 2-0 for the Promise Keepers.

Though Chidera Ezeh scored in the 81st minute for Shooting Stars, it was only a consolation goal as the Oluyole Warriors have now failed to pick any point in their last six games on the road.

With Monday's result, Akwa United still maintain the eighth position with 32 points behind Enyimba while Shooting Stars are rooted in the 12th position with 27 points.

Elsewhere, it was goals galore at the Pantami Stadium, where Gombe feasted on 10-man Nasarawa United in a four-goal thrilling encounter.

Gombe United, who have made the Pantami Stadium a coven, held the Solid Miners in their hands with a 3-1 victory.

Yusuf Abdulazeez broke the deadlock with a left-footed volley in the 33rd minute.

Gombe United did not take much time to add to their score with a deflected shot from Ahmed Jimoh seven minutes later to record the NPFL 400th goal of the season.

The first half saw the host race away with a two-goal lead.

Nasarawa United came to live in the second half and pulled one back through Aliyu Abdullahi's shot in the 51st minute.

But the undisturbed hosts doubled the lead later with a calmly-taken finish from Sanni Abbani in the 74th minute.

Just after conceding a goal, the Solid Miners finished the game incomplete as Manga Mohammed got booked for an infringement on Samaila Bello in the 86th minute.

It was the hosts' seventh victory at Pantami as they jumped to the ninth position with 31 points displacing Nasarawa United to the 11th with 28 points.

Stalemate

At the Ilorin township stadium, two first-half rushed goals from both Kwara United and Plateau United blew the Afonja Warriors' chance to move into the top-three

Kwara United, who have never lost at home, dropped points to ruthless Plateau United in the pulsating 1-1 encounter.

It was Samad Kadiri who first pulled the first blood in the 14th minute but the lead was short-lived as Fidelis Ilechukwu's men levelled almost immediately.

Interestingly, former Kwara United player, Wasiu Jimoh, got the equaliser for the Peace Boys.

With the point earned on the road, Plateau United maintain its chase for a top finish even though they remain in the second position with 45 points while Kwara United are now in the fifth position with 35 points.

Results

Akwa United 2 - 1 Shooting Stars

Gombe United 3 -1 Nasarawa United

Kwara Unite - 1 Plateau United