Namibia: Drunk Man Charged With Setting Homestead On Fire

A 38-year-old man is facing charges of arson, attempted murder and malicious damage to property after he allegedly burnt down his mother's homestead and threatened her with a panga at a village in the Omusati region on Sunday evening.

Nelson Ngenondjabi Hilifilwa is being held in police custody after he appeared in the Outapi Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Omusati police deputy commissioner Malakia Simaho says Hilifilwa was charged in connection with an incident that occurred at the village Onembaba in the Okalongo area late on Sunday evening.

Simaho says Hilifilwa is alleged to have spent most of the evening imbibing alcohol at village cuca shops, and on his return home he began to disturb his sleeping mother.

He is alleged to have used matches to set fire to seven of the huts in his family's homestead, and burnt down their mahangu store. He also used a panga to cut through corrugated metal and slashed and destroyed containers of water, Simaho reported.

Hilifilwa is accused of assaulting his mother as well, before she was rescued by neighbours who ran to the homestead and intervened.

Hilifilwa's case has been postponed to 20 April for further investigations to be carried out.