Nigeria: EU Wants Enhanced Gas Supply From Nigeria

12 April 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Chika Izuora

European Union (EU) ambassadors in Nigeria, yesterday paid a courtesy call on the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd, calling for enhanced partnership with Nigeria in the energy sector.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the EU Ambassador in Nigeria, Samuela Isopi, said as a result of the current geopolitical situation in Europe, the continent was interested in strengthening its cooperation with Nigeria particularly in the area of possible increase in the supplies of Liquiefied Natural Gas (LNG).

"Nigeria is the fourth gas supplier to Europe. At least 40 per cent of the Nigerian LNG is currently exported to Europe. We are not only major clients for Nigeria, we are also major partners in the Oil & Gas Sector because some of the companies that are working with you are from Europe.

So we share the same interest and same objectives," Ambassador Isopi added.

Responding, the GMD/CEO NNPC Ltd, Mallam Mele Kyari assured the European delegation that the Company would continue to deepen its historical relationship with EU companies in Nigeria in order to add more value to its business, particularly towards increasing gas supply to the global market and enhancing domestic gas utilisation.

Other diplomats from the European delegation on the visit were: ambassador of Portugal, Luis Barros; ambassador of Spain, Juan Sell; ambassador of Italy, Stefano De Leo and deputy head of mission (France), Olivier Chatelais.

