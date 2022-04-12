Nigeria: Upgrade of Ibadan Airport Still On Course - Makinde

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has said the move by his administration to upgrade the Ibadan airport to international standard is still on course.

He said his government considered the airport as key and central to its vision to expand the state's economy, adding that the government would continue to partner with critical individuals to bring about the success of the venture.

The governor, who was represented by his chief of staff, Segun Ogunwuyi, stated this during the retirement ceremony held in honour of Mrs. Ogenetega Aiyenuro, the outgoing airport manager.

He described Aiyenuro as a friend of Oyo State, lauding her for everything she had done for the facility and the state.

He assured the gathering that the state would continue to partner with the retiring director.

"God has given her the grace and she has also used 'omoluabi' to engage and become part of us in Ibadan. We still want you to work for us all because you still have a very long way to go. So, I want to say we will continue to partner with you even going forward. You are a friend of the state, our sister and a mother. By the grace of God, I believe we will still do better things together even after you have left service", the governor said.

The governor presented the retiring airport manager with a Toyota Hilux.

Earlier, a director with the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr. Sunday Ayodele, commended Aiyenuro for keying into the vision of Governor Makinde's administration to expand the economy of the state.

He maintained that the Ibadan Airport is important to the economy of the state adding that the state government had been able to do a lot of things at the airport within a short period, including the new lounge, ongoing dualisation of the Ajia-Airport Road with spur to Amuloko and the ongoinging dualisation of the airport road, among others.

The director said, "Mrs. Aiyenuoro has collaborated with the Oyo State Government and keyed into the vision of Governor Makinde in having an expanded economy in the state. This airport is important in expanding the state economy."