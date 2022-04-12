Nigeria: Troops, Police Rescue 41 Kidnap Victims in Zamfara, Borno

No fewer than 41 kidnap victims of Boko Haram insurgents and bandits have been rescued by troops and policemen in Borno and Zamfara states.

Thirty nine of those rescued by the police in Zamfara were kidnapped in villages and communities in Bungudu and Maru local government areas.

The command also arrested 10 suspects including members of the outlawed vigilante group just as it recovered several exhibits and stolen vehicles.

Addressing journalists in Gusau yesterday, the state's commissioner of police, Ayuba N. Elkana, said, "The Zamfara State police command under my watch has recorded landmark achievements.

"The achievements comprise the unconditional rescue of 39 kidnapped victims, arrest of 10 suspects including members of the outlawed Yansakai group, recovery of locally fabricated guns, one stolen Honda Vvehicle 2012 model, four motorcycles as well as other exhibits during various police operations across the state."

Elkanah said the rescued victims were eight males, 15 females and 16 children.

He said the victims were successfully rescued as a result of the ongoing clearance operation by the joint police and military at Dabar Magaji camp located at Kadanya forest between Kaura-Namoda and Maradun local government areas of the state.

The victims, according to Elkana have been medically treated by the joint police and state government medical teams and later debriefed by the police detectives and will be handed over to the officials of the two (2) LGAs for reuniting with their families.

The arrested persons, the commissioner said were two persons at Fakon Idi area in Talata-Mafara local government, three persons in Gusau local government and four outlawed vigilante members in Kaura-Namoda local government areas.

Troops of "Operation Hadin Kai" have yesterday rescued two women who escaped from Boko Haram/ ISWAP captivity in Sambisa Forest, sources said.

It was gathered that one of the ladies, Martha Yaga 19-year-old, was abducted two years ago in Askira Uba in Borno while Blessing Adarju, 19 years-old, was abducted from Kindindila Village in Adamawa state.

The women reportedly trekked for seven hours before security operatives who were on a routine patrol in the fridges of the cashew plantation rescued them on April 10, 2022.

A military intelligence source informed Zagazola Makama, a security analyst and counter insurgency expert in the Lake Chad, that the girls escaped when Boko Haram/ISWAP sent them alongside other captives to fetch stuffs from the surrounding bushes following an increased food shortage in the camp.

The source said, "The girls claimed that what made them to venture into escaping was as a result of their forceful marriages being proposed to take place in the nearest future in addition to them, being held hostages for one year nine months without any hope of being liberated."

According to the source, they are expected to be carefully profiled by the Nigerian army before being reunited with their families.