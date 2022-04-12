Nigeria: Energy Crisis - Europe Turns to Nigeria, Others for LNG

European countries, yesterday, continued their quest to have Nigeria export more Liquiefied Natural Gas, LNG, to the European Union, as they seek a move away from Russian energy dependency.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is forcing Europe to diversify its energy supply.

Energy Vanguard gathered that LNG is fast becoming the low carbon alternative fuel of choice for domestic, marine and automotive consumption.

Also, Nigeria terminal currently running on six trains, has an LNG production capacity of 22.2 Million tons per annum, Mtpa, which is expected to increase to 30Mtpa by 2030.

However, the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi, led European delegation which includes, Ambassador of Portugal, Luis Barros; Ambassador of Spain, Juan Sell; Ambassador of Italy, Stefano De Leo and Deputy Head of Mission (France), Olivier Chatelais, on a courtesy call on the Management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd to strengthen its partnership with Nigeria in the energy sector.

Isopi noted that the region was ready to strengthen its partnership with Nigeria in the energy sector.

According to Isopi, with the current geopolitical situation in Europe, the continent was interested in strengthening its cooperation with Nigeria particularly in the area of possible increase in the supplies of Liquiefied Natural Gas LNG).

"Nigeria is the fourth gas supplier to Europe. At least 40 percent of the Nigerian LNG is currently exported to Europe. We are not only major clients for Nigeria, we are also major partners in the Oil & Gas Sector because some of the companies that are working with you are from Europe. So we share the same interest and same objectives," Isopi added.

On his part, GMD/CEO NNPC Ltd, Mallam Mele Kyari assured the European delegation that the company would continue to deepen its historical relationship with EU companies in Nigeria in order to add more value to its business, particularly towards increasing gas supply to the global market and enhancing domestic gas utilisation.