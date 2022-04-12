Namibia: Scabies Patients Resort to Traditional Remedies

Some patients infected by the disruptive outbreak of scabies skin disease that has mostly affected the northern regions have resorted to traditional home remedies. Scabies is a parasitic infestation in which tiny Sarcoptes scabies mites burrow under the skin and cause intense itching.

Transmission occurs through skin-to-skin contact with a person who is infested with the scabies mite. The infectious disease is escalating countrywide, and over 3 000 cases have been reported in the country, especially among school-going children. The outbreak has spread to different regions of the country, such as Kunene, Otjozondjupa, Ohangwena Kavango West, Kavango East, Omusati, Oshana, Omaheke, Hardap, Oshikoto, Erongo and //Kharas.

Ohangwena, alone, has reported over 2 000 cases.

Although the health ministry said the infestation is treated by prescribed several creams or lotions as well as scabicide, many have resorted to the usage of ochre, while others bathe with fermented mahangu water, as it was done in the olden days.

Naambo Ndungula (70) from Omusati said her two grandchildren have been suffering from scabies for about two weeks, and it was treated after bathing them with the fermented mahangu water.

"I have been bathing my grandchildren with that water (fermented mahangu water) twice a day for four days. They are now cured and have gone back to school," she told New Era.

Ndungula stated she has resorted to what she thinks will be highly effective in treating the infestation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This is how our forefathers used to treat scabies, even way before the introduction of modern medicine," she added. Scabies is an ancient disease documented as far back as 2 500 years ago. The chairman of northern-based traditional authorities chief Herman Ndilimani Iipumbu is of the view that the current outbreak of scabies is slightly different from what was formally known as "onghana" in Oshiwambo in the olden days.

"As far as I am concerned, back in the days, onghana (scabies) mainly affected the wrists, elbows, buttocks, waist, as well as the webbing between the fingers, but from what I am seeing now, it affects all body parts," he said.

Iipumbu added that back in the day, people would use different home remedies to treat the disease, such as ochre - which was most commonly used among the Aawambo people.

"As medicines evolved and modern medicines were introduced, scabies was treated with Tetmosol medicated soap. Therefore, I cannot discourage the usage of traditional remedies to treat the disease. Although prescribed medicine is recommended, there is also no scientific proof as to why other remedies should not be used," he noted.

Asked for a comment, the health ministry's executive director Ben Nangombe urged the public to approach health centres for the treatment of all medical conditions.

"Anything medical-related, including scabies, should always be treated with prescribed medicines from a health practitioner," he stated. According to the health ministry, 3 454 cases of scabies were reported countrywide during the period between January and March.