Southern Africa: President Ramaphosa to Participate in SADC Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit

12 April 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today, Tuesday 12 April 2022, participate in a Southern African Development Community (SADC) Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit that will include countries that are contributing military personnel to the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMM).

The President will undertake this engagement at 11h00 in his capacity as President of the Republic of South Africa and Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

The Summit will receive a progress report on the decisions taken at the Extraordinary Summit on the SAMIM that was held in Lilongwe, Malawi earlier this year. The Mission has been deployed by SADC to support Mozambique to combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism.

The Secretariat is expected to table a progress report on the Mission as well as a roadmap towards an international conference to support the economic and social reconstruction of Cabo Delgado Province.

The Personnel Contributing Countries from SADC are Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Malawi, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania and Zambia.

