South Africa: Western Cape Human Settlements Reach Agreement On Schulphoek Social Compact Committee

During an engagement earlier this month between the Overstrand Mayor, Dr Annelie Rabie, and officials from the Western Cape Department of Human Settlements (WCDoHS), an agreement was reached that on 13 April 2022, the Schulphoek Social Compact Committee (SSCC) would be reconstituted to include stakeholders that previously elected not to take part in the Social Compact.

This decision is a positive move forward given that in February 2022, the Overstand Municipality and WCDoHS entered into a Land Availability Agreement (LAA), enabling the Department to be the developer of the property, supported by Overstand Municipality.

The SSCC will amongst others be responsible for ensuring all stakeholders are included and represented in project decisions, as well as all parties receiving updates as the project progresses. The committee will be made up of representatives of the WCDoHS, Overstrand Municipality and community leadership of citizens residing in Schulphoek and nearby surrounding areas.

This project is estimated to deliver between 2 500 - 3 000 opportunities to respond to the housing backlog in the area. It is set to be an integrated mixed-use development and will include the delivery of a variety of housing opportunities for the local community.

Western Cape MEC of Human Settlements, Tertuis Simmers said: "Considering the various delays the project experienced since its inception in 2018, this step shows that progress is being made. Our aim is to ensure that all the processes are swiftly concluded so that the project can commence. This will ensure that the lives of thousands of people are improved, and they can live in a safe and dignified manner."

The Schulphoek Human Settlement Project is currently in preliminary planning phase, with the Conceptual Plan for development having been completed. Technical investigations including engineering, environmental and town planning assessments will now be finalised in order to speedily commence with statutory applications required for development approval in 2022.

"We remain committed to accelerating human settlements delivery; to promote social inclusion by developing integrated, resilient, safe and sustainable human settlements in an open opportunity society," concluded MEC Simmers.