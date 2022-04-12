Rwanda: Mukura Memorial Tournament Set for June

National football league side Mukura Victory Sports is set to organize a memorial tournament to commemorate footballers, who were killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Jérôme Gasana, the club's Managing Director said the memorial tournament will be held in June depending on the schedule of the Rwanda football federation (Ferwafa).

"We hope to organize a four-team tournament at the end of the national football league season and Peace Cup tournament but we will wait for Ferwafa to give us a go ahead and dates depending on other competitions."

Gasana noted that those that will be remembered include footballers, fans, club administrators as well as individuals connected to the club in one way or another, who were killed during the 100-day tragedy that claimed the lives of over a million Rwandans.

"We have prepared everything but we are yet to agree on the dates because we are still in contention for the two competitions. We plan to invite four clubs for the tournament."

The Huye based clubs also plans to make a documentary on the club's history as well as an album of the players who were killed during the Tutsi Genocide.

Mukura is currently in third position on the Primus league standings with 38 points from 22 matches played this season.

Fallen players and fans who will be remembered include; Modeste Busarabwe, Joseph Ndakaza, Jean Baptista Karugire, Felicien Ngango, Martin Rutegaziga, and Camille Kayihura, Justin Rusingwa Justin Alias Gaturira, Theophile Rutagengwa, Musisi, Paul and Alphonse.

Others are; Paul Gakuba, Evariste Kamugunga, Athanase Kayitakire, Laurent Kaberanya, Masabo and Pierre Nsonera.

Mukura has been organizing the memorial tournament since 1995 but in the last couple of years, the event has not been held due to a lack of finances.

Since 1994, Ferwafa is among the sporting federations that have never held a Genocide commemoration tournament. Federations that have tried to hold such kinds of tournaments despite financial constraints include basketball, volleyball, and handball.