Zimbabwe: Infidelity Row Ends in Tragedy As Wife Kills Hubby

A heated argument over suspected infidelity ended in tragedy after a 26-year-old Harare woman hit her husband with a brick before stabbing her with a kitchen knife to death.

Police confirmed the arrest of Fadzai Beatrice Chisanzu for the murder of her husband, Innocent Antonyo (34), in an incident that happened on Sunday.

According to sources, Antonyo suspected his wife was having an extramarital affair and confronted her on the fateful day.

The two started quarrelling and Antonyo threatened to beat up his wife.

In the heat of the moment, Chisanzu picked up a brick and used it to strike the now deceased on the back of the head, before arming herself with a kitchen knife which she used to stab him once on the chest.

Antonyo bled profusely leading to his instant death at the scene of the crime.

In an unrelated case, ZRP Plumtree on Sunday recorded a murder case in which a body of a male adult (23) was found at Dingumuzi Shopping Centre, along Plumtree-Empandeni Road.

The deceased was facing upwards with an incised wound on the left side of the chest.