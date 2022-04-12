Liberia: Court Holds Transport Minister in Contempt - Orders All Illegally Impounded Vehicles Released

12 April 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Massa Kanneh

Monrovia — The Monrovia Traffic Court Judge has held in contempt Liberia's Transport Minister Samuel Wlue for his failure to appear on Monday after being summoned.

Last week, Judge Karsor Zubah summoned both the Transport Minister and the Inspector General of Police Patrick Sudue to appear and respond to a purported Traffic Violation Notice issued to Drivers for traffic Violation instead of the legitimate and the recognized Traffic Violation Ticket.

The purported notice carried both the MOT and LNP emblems.

Judge Zubah had requested that the Minister appear on Wednesday, April 13, for contempt of Court, as the Traffic Violation Notice also bears the Ministry's emblem.

At the same time, after having a chamber conference with some officials of the Traffic Division of the Liberia National Police, Judge Zubah ordered the release of all vehicles illegally impounded by some officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP).

Judge Zubah summoned the transport minister and Inspector General of Police based on several complaints from licensed drivers whose vehicles are being towed by an unknown company issuing them a traffic violation ticket that bears the insignia of both the LNP and the MOT and charging them exorbitant amounts of money before their vehicles are released to them. The amounts are to be paid in an unknown account, instead of the Government of Liberia Consolidated Revenue Account.

An investigation conducted by FrontPageAfrica established that majority of the drivers who complained were issued the purported traffic violation notice by the tow

o truck company rather than the uniform traffic ticket which payments are made with the Liberia Revenue Authority.

The aggrieved vehicle owners also alleged that their vehicles are immediately towed by an unknown tow truck company upon any alleged violation of traffic rules. They are then issued the purported ticket to make a payment of up to US$100 to an unknown account before their vehicles are released to them.

It is not clear who is behind the new tickets, but most drivers whose vehicles have been impounded after the issuance of this ticket said they were given a police operational number, 0770800941, which has been established to belong to an officer identified as Dream Walker. He is said to be heading the operation.

In cases involving the regular uniform traffic ticket from the LNP, alleged violators have the right to challenge the ticket before the traffic court where in some instances, fines are readjusted, maintained, or scrabbed by the court.

