Kenya: Moim, Wisa Rallies KCB Volleyball Team Ahead of League Return

Nairobi — KCB women's volleyball team has upped up its preparations ahead of the Kenya Volleyball Federation league and the African Club Championships.

The team has only played one league game this season against Vihiga County in February and head coach Japheth Munala has been keeping his side fit ahead of the league's resumption early next month through friendly matches and intense training sessions.

Outside hitter Mercy Moim believes her team is ready for the league's return as anticipation has been rising over the federation's uncertain fixture schedule.

"Despite not knowing when or who we will play, we have been training hard and playing friendly matches to keep fit. We recently played Prisons, which was a good outing for us," Moim, who is also the Malkia Strikers skipper said.

From May 19 to June 1 the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) Women's African Club Championship is slated to serve-off in Tunisia's capital, Tunis and Kenya is set to be represented by KCB, reigning championing champions Kenya Prisons and Kenya Pipeline.

Team captain Edith Wisa believes they have what it takes this season to go all the way and claim titles including Kenya Volleyball Federation Cup.

She admits the work they have been putting behind the scenes and the heartbreaks from last season have been fueling them to contest for the top spot.

KCB came close last year, coming second after Kenya Prisons triumphed in that campaign, losing to the star-studded side at the Makande Indoor gymnasium.

Wisa however, expressed her discontent with the federation for the uncertainty in the league's fixtures admitting it affects the players' preparations for specific matches.

"Every opponent has a different style of play so to prepare well, we ought to know who we are facing. Though the team is ready for the upcoming competitions, each and every player is psyched up and working bearing in mind every person has a chance to play," Wisa, who is also a Malkia Strikers player underscored.