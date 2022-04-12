Kenya Kwanza Alliance Signs Coalition Pacts With 8 More Parties

12 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Narobi — The Kenya Kwanza Alliance has signed coalition agreements with eight more parties in a ceremony observed by deputy President William Ruto, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi and his FORD Kenya counterparty Moses Wetangula.

According to Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki, the agreements will be deposited with the Registrar of Political Parties.

The Alliance will also register 'Bottom-Up, Pesa Mfukoni, Kazi Na Pesa' as their slogan.

Mathira MP Rigathe Gachagua says the signing of the charter heralds a new chapter of responsible leadership for Kenyans.

More to follow... .

