Nigeria: APC National Chairman, Deputy Quit Senate

NATIONAL chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and the Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Abubakar Kyari, have formally resigned their membership of the Senate.

The resignation letters of Adamu and Kyari were read at plenary today (Tuesday) by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

Before their emergence as APC leaders, both Adamu and Kyari represented Nasarawa West and Borno North Senatorial districts of Nasarawa and Borno States, respectively.

Lawan has also announced the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo's invitation to members of the Senate, APC caucus to Iftar this Tuesday (today) evening at his official residence, Aguda House.

Details later.

