Zimbabwe: Stunner in Court for Allegedly Assaulting Wife

MUSICIAN Stunner born Desmond Chideme has today appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court for allegedly assaulting his wife Dyonne Tafirenyika at the height of a domestic dispute.

Stunner represented by lawyer Dumisani Muthombeni appeared before Evelyn Mashayakure. He was arrested on Sunday and later removed from police custody.

According to court papers on Saturday April 10 in the wee hours at Rainbow Towers hotel, Stunner followed Dyonne into the ladies restrooms and demanded that she hand over her mobile phone before dragging her to the premises car park.

The rapper reportedly hit the complainant with fists before kicking her while she lay on the ground and pulled out her artificial nails.

Stunner pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been placed on remand.

The trial will commence on May 11.