Zimbabwe: Stunner in Court for Allegedly Assaulting Wife

12 April 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paul Katanda

MUSICIAN Stunner born Desmond Chideme has today appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court for allegedly assaulting his wife Dyonne Tafirenyika at the height of a domestic dispute.

Stunner represented by lawyer Dumisani Muthombeni appeared before Evelyn Mashayakure. He was arrested on Sunday and later removed from police custody.

According to court papers on Saturday April 10 in the wee hours at Rainbow Towers hotel, Stunner followed Dyonne into the ladies restrooms and demanded that she hand over her mobile phone before dragging her to the premises car park.

The rapper reportedly hit the complainant with fists before kicking her while she lay on the ground and pulled out her artificial nails.

Stunner pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been placed on remand.

The trial will commence on May 11.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X