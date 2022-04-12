Ghana: France Supports Ghana's Creative Arts Industry

The French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie (Akosua) Avè is supporting the country's creative art industry by opening avenues to harness talents.

This would help in reducing poverty and creating jobs to help in Ghana's economic development.

As part of the initiative, she hosted at her residence one of the foremost Photography Exhibition and Creative Show which was premiered to honour and acknowledge the amazing creative works of TwinsDntbeg.

TwinsDntbeg, an initiative by twin brothers who have succumbed the odds and made a proven statement of redefining beauty and telling stories through pictures.

Speaking at the event on Wednesday in Accra, MsAvè indicated that her outfit was ready to help empower Ghanaian youth to develop the Ghanaian culture by creating avenues for them to exhibit their talents to the world.

That, she noted would complement government's efforts in creating jobs, building lives and help in poverty alleviation.

"I am creating beneficial avenues for people in the creative space, humanitarians, socioeconomic Patriots to better instigate their creative pieces so that they can carry it forward for a sustainable progression."

"These, in turn will drastically reduce poverty, dependency on government for employment, redundancy, wastage of creative talents, and in as much help curb social vices," MsAvè added.

She used the opportunity to announce an upcoming event dubbed: "Accra in Paris," a Ghana-France collaboration show slated for April 23, 2022 in Accra.

"This is the first time such a shared cultural, music collaboration will be happening between the two countries.

Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, KwabenaKwabena are some of the creative giants from Ghana mounting the stage, with the guests such asOrti, Passi and others," she added.

According to her, "this is a revolutionary structure that stands to create enormous benefits for both countries and its people."

The night's event was graced by some prominent personalities, including the Second Lady Mrs Samira Bawumia, Jacob Caesar, KiDi, MzVee, Camidoh, Yaw Tog and Abeiku Santana.