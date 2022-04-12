Ghana: 3 Children Drown in Pond At Akwasa Hills

Three children have drowned in a pond created by sand winners at Akwasa Hills, near Tuba, in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

According to reports, the children, who were riding bicycles, fell into the dugout filled with water.

They are 12-year-old Elisha Adu, his 9-year-old brother, Samuel Adjei Mensah, aka Tawiah, and, Isaac Amoah, 8.

The bodies have been conveyed by the Weija Divisional Police Command ahead of the autopsy at the Police Hospital in Accra.

In an interview with Adom News, residents, who helped retrieve the bodies from the abandoned dam, said several complaints have been made to Ga South Municipal Assembly over the pond, to no avail.

At the boys' residences, family members were heard wailing over the tragedy and the mother of Elisha and Samuel, was shocked at the development.

Esther Dankwaa, mother of Isaac, was also in a state of sorrow.

Chief of the area, Nii Akadja, lamented that the authorities did not promote the welfare of residents.