Nigeria: Easter - Nigerian Govt Declares Public Holidays

12 April 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oge Udegbunam

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, felicitated with Christians and Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora on this year's Easter celebration.

The federal government has declared Friday, April 15 and Monday, April 18, as public holidays to mark the 2022 Easter celebration, a statement by the interior ministry said.

He advised Christians to emulate the attributes of sacrifice, togetherness, forgiveness, kindness, love, peace and patience, which were the attributes and practices of Jesus Christ, as exemplified by His ministry on earth.

"Aregbesola, therefore, called on Christians and all Nigerians alike to use the occasion of this year's Easter Celebration to pray for an end to all security challenges bedevilling every part of the country," the statement signed by the ministry's permanent secretary, Shuaib Belgore, said.

He assured Nigerians that the federal government will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the recent attacks by undesirable elements on the highways, airport and the railway are timely brought to an end.

"Security is everybody's business. I, therefore, urge Nigerians and foreigners resident in our country to display a high sense of citizenship and public spiritedness at this critical time in the history of our country, by supporting the efforts of all security agencies in bringing peace and security of lives and property of the citizenry," he said.

He enjoined Nigerians to join hands with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in its determination to bring sustainable development and usher in prosperity for all.

"There will surely be light at the end of the tunnel," he said.

