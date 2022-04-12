Nigeria: Vandalism At Agip's Line Reduces Nigeria's Gas Export - Eni

Force Majeure is a legal clause inserted in contracts to protect suppliers from liabilities due to circumstances beyond their control.

Eni, the Italian parent company of Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), says the breach of its 24-inch gas line at Okaka in Yenagoa has temporarily crippled its gas export.

The firm said that it declared a 'Force Majeure' on its gas export feed to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) in Bonny.

According to a statement by Eni, the incident on the gas pipeline operated by its Nigerian unit, NAOC, has cut gas export feed to NLNG by five Million Standard Cubic Meter per day (MMSCM/d).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had reported that the facility had suffered a second attack within a few days on April 5 when it went up in flames.

The Director-General and Chief Executive of the National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency, Idris Musa, told NAN that investigations by the agency traced the two leak incidents to sabotage by vandals.

According to the statement issued by an Eni spokesman, the firm shut in all gas wells that feed the line to douse pressure and pave way for repairs which were completed on April 8.

"A gas leak incident due to third-party interference occurred on 5th April along 24" Ogbainbiri to Obiafu/Obrikom Gas pipeline at Okaka in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

"All wells conferring in that pipeline was immediately shut-in and line depressurised whilst the area was cordoned off for safety reasons.

"The relevant government regulatory agencies and the community were promptly notified.

"A joint investigation visit confirmed sabotage.

"Deferred production is estimated at about 5 MSm3/d of gas and the repair job was completed on 8th April.

"Production ramp-up will take some days.

"Force majeure has been declares at Bonny NLNG.

"This is the second hacksaw cut in the area within few days, following a previous event that occurred on the same pipeline on 28th March," Eni stated.

(NAN)