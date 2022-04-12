Kenya: Former MP Otuoma Elated After Securing ODM Ticket in Busia Governor's Contest

Busia — Former Member of Parliament for Funyula Constituency Paul Otuoma is an elated man after he secured the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket to vie for the Busia Governor's seat.

Otuoma won the ticket during the primaries, against his sole competitor Busia Woman Representative Florence Mutua, after garnering a total of 49,330 votes.

Mutua managed 30,696 votes.

"Thank you to my ODM members in Busia for speaking out loudly. On 9th August this year, the entire Busia will be much LOUDER," stated Otuoma.

"I call upon my colleagues with whom I competed for the party gubernatorial ticket, to come on board; let us join hands and make Busia great. Our political ambitions should not be the cause for disunity among our people, but our unity should be the clarion call for our UNITY," he added.

He will now face off with Dan Mogoria (DAP-K), Lucas Meso (Jubilee) and Nambale MP John Bunyasi.

Otuoma first vied for the Busia Governor's seat unsuccessfully in 2017 as an independent candidate, after losing to Governor Sospeter Ojaamong during ODM nominations.