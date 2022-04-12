Kenya: Activist Files Suit Challenging DPP's Exclusion of Politicians From Prosecution Ahead of Polls

Nairobi — An activist has filed a petition challenging the decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji to exclude politicians from any prosecution before the August elections.

Charles Robinson through lawyer Danstan Omari stated that its unlawful for the DPP to make a pronouncement that politicians will not face any prosecution until after the general elections.

He argued that the constitution doesn't give the DPP exclusive to amend the constitution

The applicant will be asking the court to quash the decision of the DPP to allow people who have looted public funds including KEMSHA billons to be prosecuted.

He said that the DPP has over 5,000 filed cases lying in his office which he has not recommended for prosecution