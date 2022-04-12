South Africa: UN Condemns Murder of Elvis Nyathi and All Xenophobic Acts in South Africa

12 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

The United Nations has expressed growing concern about the ongoing violence, intimidation and harassment against foreigners in South Africa and has urged the government to ensure their human rights are respected.

The acting head of the UN in South Africa, Ayodele Odusola, cited particularly the brutal killing of Elvis Nyathi, the Zimbabwean father of four who was beaten and burnt to death in Diepsloot outside Johannesburg last Wednesday.

"It is deeply worrisome and unfortunate that this is happening in a country with one of the most inclusive constitutions globally," said Odusola.

"Over the recent past we have noted with deep concern as movements such as Operation Dudula are illegally forcing people suspected to be undocumented foreign nationals to show their papers. Our thoughts are with the family of Mr Nyathi and with all of those families affected by similar violence in the recent months."

In a statement, the UN said it was important to note that the South African government had ratified several international human rights and refugee instruments that were also an integral part of national law:

"This requires that the human rights of all persons residing in South Africa, regardless of their nationality or immigration status, must be...

