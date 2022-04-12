Kenya: Wazito, Vihiga, Mathare Dance in FKF-PL Relegation Waters as More Coaches Fume At Officiating

Nairobi — The fight for the chop in this season's FKF Premier League looks tied down to three teams; Wazito FC, Vihiga Bullets and Mathare United facing off to avoid the chop to the second tier next season.

With this weekend's results, the three have a mountain to climb especially with Mathare and Vihiga occupying the bottom two slots while Wazito are sitting on the play-off zone.

-Mathare United sitting dangerously-

The Slum Boys played Bullets in a crucial bottom of the table clash at the Ruaraka Complex on Saturday, the visitors winning 1-0 to compound more worries on Mathare.

This was Mathare's fourth successive defeat and with nine rounds of matches left sit bottom with 11 points, 15 away from safety, and nine away from the play-off slot.

They have the next six matches to save themselves and if they fail to win, then they will write their own relegation letter. They face Bandari at home, Ulinzi Stars away, Sofapaka and Wazito at home and Police FC away.

Meanwhile, Bullets' victory against the Slum Boys took them to within a point of the play-off slot occupied by Wazito who suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of AFC Leopards.

Bullets who are playing in the top tier for the first time ever now cling on hope to either completely drag themselves off the chop zone as they sit seven points off safety or battle for the play-off slot with Wazito.

Meanwhile, Nzoia's ambition to pull further away from the chop zone suffered as they were hit 2-1 at home by Bandari, in a game which they lost a last minute penalty.

The cane millers are however six points away from safety and winning their next four matches will be key in ensuring they are safer.

-Status quo remains at the top-

Meanwhile, the status quo at the top remained with all top four sides picking draws, but it was Tusker FC's against Gor Mahia that drew more attention.

The defending champions scored a 94th minute goal that looked to secure them a 1-0 victory, but referee Anthony Juma Ogwayo chalked it off after initially pointing to the centre circle.

The experienced whistler gave in to pressure from Gor Mahia players who insinuated an infringement on keeper Gad Mathews before the goal and surprisingly, with even the assistant referee giving the goal, Ogwayo changed his decision.

Head coach Robert Matano was irate after the game, accusing Ogwayo of incompetence and denying his side a clear win.

The same complains were shared by Sofapaka's David Ouma in their 1-1 draw with leaders Kakamega Homeboyz. Ouma whose side scored an 80th minute equalizer was furious with some decisions from the referee.

The cries over poor officiating has been rampant especially in the second half of the season, raising huge concerns.