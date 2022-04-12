South Africa: Environment Minister Barbara Creecy Slams High Court Air Pollution Ruling As 'Impermissible' Interference

analysis

Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy has gone on the attack, challenging the authority of the high court to force her to make new regulations to reduce harmful levels of air pollution on the Highveld.

In a media statement on 11 April, Barbara Creecy framed her decision to contest the court ruling simply as a desire to seek legal clarity on whether she was obliged to make new regulations -- or whether she had the discretion to make new regulations in a manner that she preferred.

She suggested that the application for leave to appeal against "certain portions" of the 18 March High Court judgment in the so-called Deadly Air case was being sought "on a limited basis and cognisant of her statutory and constitutional duties".

"Minister Creecy states that it is not her intention to use the appeal process to delay the drafting of regulations and that the process will continue independently of any appeal."

She said parts of the judgment had a potentially wider significance that could impact on several statutes within the environmental sphere.

However, a closer examination of her four-page founding affidavit and her 10-page application for leave to appeal suggests that Creecy is in...