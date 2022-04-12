South Africa: Bigger Budgets, Quality Services Needed for South African Children to 'Thrive By Five'

11 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tamsin Metelerkamp

The recently launched Thrive by Five Index shows that 65% of children aged four to five attending early learning programmes in South Africa are not meeting the expected standards for early learning, physical growth or both.

The Thrive by Five Index, South Africa's largest-yet survey of preschool child development, clearly shows that young children and their growth have not received enough attention. These children have no voice in decision-making and it has been easy to place them at the back of the queue when it comes to the allocation of resources.

The index, launched on 8 April, highlights key areas in early childhood development (ECD) that require attention, said Sonja Giese, the former executive director of Innovation Edge and project lead for the Thrive by Five Index. Two key collective actions are needed: an increase in access to high-quality early learning for every child and the elimination of stunting.

"Early learning... gets less than 2% of the annual education budget," said Giese. "So, inadequate resourcing, inadequate attention being paid to it, the fact that we don't have a nutritional safety net for young children, that's... really important, that we need to address that."

Data for the index were collected between...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

