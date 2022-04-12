South Africa: Innovation and Community Is At the Heart of a New Exhibition At a Brixton Gallery

11 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ufrieda Ho

In the hands of the artists collaborating on an exhibition centred on waste and reclaimed materials, it's a Lazarus moment affording us a fresh look at consumption, consumerism and community.

The Waste Not Want Not exhibition at Shade Gallery in Brixton has been two years in the making. It's billed as "an intersection between artists, youth and the peripheral purveyors who have been silently salvaging our society -- the bagerezi".

That intersection comes at the hand of visual artist and owner of Shade, Tamzyn Botha (aka Limb). She has drawn a creative thread through the everyday and the city's seemingly invisible and used art and community to make them seen, and seen differently.

Botha had for years been building up a materials library. It is her collection of things that have been thrown out; things other people have outgrown or stopped regarding as useful and things she could see being resurrected with re-imagining and repurposing.

"I am a hoarder, but I do also think about the crisis of our capped landfills and how easily we buy new things without a second thought, and throw away some things just because we can replace them," she says.

March 2020 marked a year...

