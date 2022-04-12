South Africa: Pepsico Launches Bbbee Scheme With R1.7 Billion Maiden Dividend Payout

analysis

The scheme is the culmination of a public interest commitment that the global beverage and food company made to the government in 2020 following its 100% purchase of Pioneer Foods.

PepsiCo sub-Saharan Africa recently launched its broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE) employee share ownership plan, the Bašumi Trust, with a maiden dividend payment of R1.7-billion to about 11,000 beneficiaries - or about R380 per beneficiary.

Pioneer Foods produces a number of well-known South African brands, including Sasko bread, Spekko rice, Imbo beans and Ceres juices. PepsiCo already has a presence in the South African market, through its ownership of Simba, which produces Simba chips, Lays, NikNaks and Doritos.

The scheme is the culmination of a public interest commitment that the global beverage and food company made to the government in 2020 following its 100% purchase of Pioneer Foods. The commitments made by PepsiCo in 2020 included:

Employees in the company are to be issued shares in PepsiCo, worth R1.6-billion, to be used to finance a 13% stake in the local subsidiary after five years.

At least one of the board members is to be elected by employees.

To maintain aggregate employment levels at current levels for a five-year period.

An...