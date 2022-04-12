Kenya: Tusker FC Boost Technical Bench With Return of Charles Okere

Nairobi — FKF Premier League defending champions Tusker FC have boosted their technical bench with the return of immediate former Harambee Starlets head coach Charles OKere, who will now become the club's second assistant coach.

Okere left Tusker midway through last season after receiving an offer to coach the Starlets, but with the fate of football in the country in limbo and the takeover of football activities by a Caretaker Committee, he has made the decision to move back to club football.

The youthful tactician's tenure at Starlets was prematurely ended with the Committee electing to have a new technical bench, led by former Vihiga Queens head coach Alex Alumirah.

"I am happy and delighted to be back home because this team is like family. I was here since 2018 and left for the national team but I find myself back here. I want to thank the club's management and the technical bench of the senior team for giving me this second chance to be here," Okere told the club's official website.

He added; "I have learnt a lot with the national team and it is those lessons I aim to implement back here and ensure the success of both the senior and Youth Team."

Okere had worked with Matano since his return to the club in 2018 as an assistant coach before leaving. His departure led to the return of George Maina to assist the veteran Matano.

Okere will now be the club's second assistant, and also double up as the Youth Team's head coach.

"This is something that I enjoy doing, working with young players and helping develop them. They have just played four games in the Division Two League and definitely our ambition is to earn promotion at the end of the season," the coach said.

His arrival at Tusker will offer a massive boost to the tea's technical prowess, coming at a time when they are hunting down leaders Kakamega Homeboyz.