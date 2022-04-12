Kenya: Muturi Laughs Off Attempts By Section of DP Leaders to Overthrow Him After He Joined Kenya Kwanza

12 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has laughed off attempts by his critics who are out to dislodge him as the Democratic Party Leader days after he teamed up with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

While referencing a petition filed at the Registrar of Political Parties by three members of his party who are challenging his move to team up Deputy President William Ruto-led alliance, Muturi stated that he was unmoved.

He affirmed that his resolve to better the lives of Kenyans with his newfound friends will not be dampened.

According to the three Democratic Party members, by joining Kenya Kwanza Alliance, Muturi violated the party's National Delegates Convention regulation which resolved that the party will not join any coalition before the August polls.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X