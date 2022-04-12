Gambia: Fatou Bensouda Bags Int'l Award

On Friday the 8th of April at its annual general meeting, in Washington DC, the American Society of International Law (ASIL), Women in Law Interest Group awarded Mrs. Fatou Bensouda, former prosecutor of the International Criminal Court 'The 2022 Prominent Woman in International Award'.

In presenting the award to Prosecutor Bensouda, the President of ASIL expressed their honour to invite Prosecutor Bensouda to accept the 2022 Prominent Woman in International Law (PWIL) Award from the American Society of International Law's Women in International Law Interest Group ("WILIG").

The PWIL Award is granted annually to a person who has substantially advanced women, gender, or women's rights in international law, and that Prosecutor Bensouda's work in the past nine years at the ICC was exemplary by all standards in this regard.