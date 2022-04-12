Gambia: DLEAG Intercepts Barrel Filled With Suspected Drugs

12 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Jankey Ceesay

Drug Law Enforcement Agency The Gambia, Sibanor Field Office, intercepted an illicit drug trafficker at the outskirts of Batendeh village in the West Coast Region.

DLEAG said the place is situated along the borderline. It is stated the area is notoriously used by traffickers engaged in the smuggling of mostly cannabis sativa from the Southern Senegalese region of Cassamance to The Gambia.

On the 10 April 2022, a team from Sibanor command conducted an operation that resulted in the recovery of 21 big bundles of suspected cannabis sativa, wrapped in cement papers, concealed in an empty iron barrel and tied to a plateless motorcycle. The person of interest in the matter evaded arrest and he is currently at large.

A manhunt has been launched and further investigations into the matter continue.

