Gambia: 'Collated Results Form Was Not Signed By All Party Agents'

Election Watch Committee (EWC) for the 2022 National Assembly Elections yesterday released their preliminary election observation report and revealed that while party agents were present at nearly all collation centers, the collated results form was not signed by all party agents present in 5 cases and a copy was not given to all present party agents in 19 out of 52 constituencies.

The report added that the EWC deployed its observers to all seven regional collation centers to observe the collation process at the constituency level and received reports from 52 out of 53 constituencies.

"All EWC observers and party agents were permitted access to observe the collation centers. In 8 constituencies, observers noted there were discrepancies identified in the polling station count forms that were corrected during the collation process. The collation process was not postponed or interrupted at any time in any collation centers observed by EWC, and all polling station results were included in the collation result at all centers observed."