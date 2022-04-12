South Africa: Improved JSC Under Zondo Is More Dignified, but Still Has a Road to Travel to Find Judges With Intellectual Heft

analysis

Judith February is the executive officer of Freedom Under Law and editor of Judith's Prudence, the Daily Maverick legal newsletter.

The Judicial Service Commission as an institution needs to entrench processes for the future which ensure that no matter who is Chief Justice, all candidates are put through a process that is transparent, thoughtful and depersonalised.

'I am the dream and the hope of the slave."

With these words, Ketanji Brown Jackson became the first black woman justice of the US Supreme Court.

That poem, Maya Angelou's iconic And Still I Rise, ends:

I rise

I rise

I rise.

While history was being made, members of the Republican party walked out during the announcement of Brown Jackson's confirmation. Their walkout could not stop the march of history. In the end, Brown Jackson's confirmation process was relatively straightforward, with a 57:43 vote in favour.

News of Brown Jackson's appointment resonated in a week where our own Judicial Service Commission (JSC) was interviewing candidates for positions on the Constitutional Court and in various high court divisions. In South Africa, race and gender transformation of the Bench is a constitutional imperative. As with much else in South Africa, the principles of transformation have...