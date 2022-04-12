South Africa: Hunt for a Third Springbok Flyhalf - Young Guns Put Up Their Hands

analysis

Bringing one of the younger flyhalves into the squad could boost the Boks in the medium and long term.

Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber are leaving nothing to chance in 2022. After relying on mainstays such as Handré Pollard and Elton Jantjies for the better part of four years, the coaching team is on the hunt for a third flyhalf option.

Pollard has suffered a couple of major injury setbacks over the past two years, and Jantjies is fighting his way back from a shoulder ailment. The Boks have been fortunate, however, that neither player has been forced to miss a Test due to injury since Erasmus and Nienaber took charge in 2018.

Morné Steyn was brought into the national squad as flyhalf cover ahead of the series against the British & Irish Lions in 2021. While the veteran's goal-kicking and game management strengths were rightly highlighted, the decision to recall a 37-year-old to the Test team served as a criticism of South Africa's lack of depth at No 10.

At one stage, there was talk of Steyn occupying that role right up to the 2023 World Cup. When the player decided to retire in October, however, Nienaber and company...