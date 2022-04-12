South Africa: To Avoid Allegations of 'Capture', the Special Tribunal Should Be Under the Chief Justice

11 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Omphemetse S Sibanda

Professor Dr Omphemetse S Sibanda is a Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at the University of Limpopo. He holds a Doctor of Laws (in International Economic Law) from North West University, a Master of Laws from Georgetown University Law Centre, US; and an LLB (Hon) and B Juris from the then Vista University, Soweto Campus.

If we truly subscribe to the constitutional provision that in South Africa the judicial authority of the Republic lies with the courts through the Office of the Chief Justice, why then is the Special Tribunal located within the Department of Justice?

One of the purposes of the Special Investigating Units (SIU) and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1999 is to "provide for the establishment of Special Tribunals so as to adjudicate upon civil matters emanating from investigations by SIUs". Based on this act, President Cyril Ramaphosa introduced the Special Tribunal.

The act is also the basis for the establishment of SIUs for the purpose of investigating "serious malpractices or maladministration in connection with the administration of state institutions, state assets and public money as well as any conduct which may seriously harm the interests of the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

