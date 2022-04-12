South Africa: Too Much Ministerial Power for NHI - Challenges and Options for the Portfolio Committee

analysis

Given the governance failures plaguing national and local government and the department and the minister of health, it is imperative that the National Health Insurance Bill establishes robust governance and accountability mechanisms if the NHI is to be successfully implemented, say public participants.

This article is a reprint (with permission) of an article accepted for publication by the South African Medical Journal.

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Health is responsible for obtaining public input on the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, reviewing the bill based on these inputs and presenting the final bill to the National Assembly. More than 130 individuals, organisations and institutions requested to make oral presentations, which commenced on 18 May 2021. The committee conducted public hearings across the country and received more than 100,000 submissions.

Within the wide range of concerns raised, concerns about governance were particularly prominent, specifically related to the role and powers of the minister of health. In total, 123 clauses in the bill refer to the minister. The bill makes the minister responsible for the overall governance and stewardship of the fund (clause 31(1)), requiring the National Health Insurance Fund to "account to the minister for the performance of its functions and the...