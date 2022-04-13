South Africa: Death Toll Mounts As KZN Sinks Beneath Torrential Rains, Floods Amid Decimated Infrastructure

analysis

After more than four days of constant rain, KwaZulu-Natal's infrastructure, which has been under strain from years of under-investment and poor maintenance, buckled. This led to multiple drownings, landslides, power outages, water shortages and flooding of bridges, homes and businesses on Monday and Tuesday. And the wet weather is set to resume through the Easter weekend

Scores of people have died, suburban walls have collapsed, vehicles have ploughed into newly-formed sinkholes, cemeteries have flooded and many businesses have temporarily closed.

Adding to the complexity is that rescue teams across the city are cut off from each other with major thoroughfares completely flooded, roads washed away and some bridges nearing collapse. The inclement weather has also prevented any major air support from getting off the ground.

The death toll mounts

At last count, four people had officially been confirmed dead, but this is a moving target, with more deaths yet to be confirmed. On Tuesday afternoon, Premier Sihle Zikalala said he would be in Georgedale, in the Hammarsdale area, where five members of one family died.

At a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said that "many people had lost their lives", but that the provincial department of...