South Africa: Could the KZN Flooding Disaster Have Been Mitigated By a Better Early Warning System?

12 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ethan Van Diemen

A weekend of heavy rain in KwaZulu-Zulu has not let up, causing flooding and mudslides that have killed at least 45 people. The rainfall has been described by forecasters at the SA Weather Service as 'record-breaking'.

Landslides and mudslides, fast-flowing waters and flooding. Homes destroyed, battered infrastructure, halted commerce and lives snuffed out. These are just some of the consequences of the days of heavy rainfall in KwaZulu-Natal.

The MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Sipho Hlomuka, said: "Disaster management teams are continuing to work around the clock to assist residents that have been trapped."

The department urged those "residing in low-lying areas" to "seek shelter on higher ground". Disaster management teams have opened public facilities for those who need shelter and the South African National Defence Force is also assisting.

Ishmael Moyo, a forecaster at the South African Weather Service, said that "currently we are observing what we call a low-pressure system... the system that has been dominating central parts of the country for the past few days.

"The system is still there. So for today, we're still maintaining...

