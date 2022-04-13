South Africa: Tragedy in KZN As Floods Cause Devastation, Mostly for the Poor in Informal Settlements

analysis

Civil society and humanitarian groups have called for urgent interventions in areas affected by flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, particularly informal settlements. While residents prepare for a potential further deluge, many have been left without access to water and electricity.

As KwaZulu-Natal continues to count the cost of the floods that have ravaged the province, poor residents who have lost their homes are in desperate need of humanitarian assistance, said the shack dwellers' movement Abahlali baseMjondolo.

"The number of people who have lost their lives has yet to be confirmed, but our members witnessed people, including at least two babies, being taken by the water and many people are missing," said the organisation, which is active in KwaZulu-Natal's informal settlements.

"Huge numbers of people have lost their homes and all their possessions and are now entirely destitute. People living near rivers were worst affected."

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to visit areas affected by the floods on Wednesday. The deluge has caused widespread damage to property and infrastructure after some regions in the province recorded more than 200mm of rainfall between 8 and 11 April.

The KwaZulu-Natal government said at least 45 people had died in eThekwini. The death toll could be...