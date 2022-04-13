South Africa: Devastating KZN Floods Deal a New Blow to Recovering Economy and Businesses

analysis

Just as businesses and residents were finding their feet after July's unrest in KwaZulu-Natal, the province has been hit by heavy flooding.

The timing of torrential rains and widespread flooding in KwaZulu-Natal couldn't have been worse for the province's economy.

KZN is still recovering from the effects of the violence and looting in July last year that claimed many lives and cost the province R20-billion in lost business. Almost 80 shopping malls were destroyed, putting 150,000 jobs at risk. Over 2,000 retail stores were also damaged and looted, and the tally of affected businesses (mostly small and informal ones) reached 40,000.

Almost nine months later, large businesses (especially retailers with big warehouses) were making headway in rebuilding their operations and confidence was returning to KwaZulu-Natal's economy.

Now, two days of heavy rains - much of it in and around Durban - have wiped out some of those gains.

The flooding and collapse of roads, bridges and buildings in parts of the province will be a major setback to KZN's recovery from the July unrest, said Palesa Phili, CEO of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry....