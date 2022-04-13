South Africa: UPL Toxic Chemical Waste Leaks On to Durban Beaches Again in Heavy Rains

12 April 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tony Carnie

It is understood that a makeshift 'pollution control dam' started to overflow just after 6pm on 11 April at the height of the rains that caused havoc in KwaZulu-Natal.

A "pollution control dam" designed to safely capture toxic and hazardous waste residue from the gutted UPL pesticide warehouse in Durban has overflowed, releasing an unspecified quantity of chemically contaminated wastewater into the Umhlanga River and adjoining beaches north of Durban.

It is understood that the makeshift dam started to overflow just after 6pm on 11 April at the height of the rainstorm that caused havoc in KwaZulu-Natal.

City officials in Durban have not responded to queries on the estimated volume of wastewater that spilled from the dam, nor whether the city will close swimming beaches as a precaution against toxic chemical hazards. However, all Durban beaches are now closed due to heavy seas, debris and pollution generated from several rivers.

UPL, an Indian-owned pesticide and farm poisons supplier, insisted in a media statement on 12 April: "recent levels of metals and contaminants of concern in the pollution control dam were very low" and "no further impacts on the [Umhlanga] estuary or beaches or [safety] exclusion zone are envisaged".

