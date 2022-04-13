Nigeria: Govt Orders Release of 40,000 Metric Tonnes of Grains to Alleviate High Food Prices

12 April 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has authorised the release of 40,000 metric tonnes of various grains from the Strategic Grains Reserve (SGR) to cushion the effect of high food prices in the country.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Abubakar, said President Buhari gave the directive Tuesday after he summoned him to the State House, Abuja.

According to him, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development will handle the distribution of 12,000 metric tonnes.

Abubakar said in compliance with the presidential directive, grains are now available for immediate distribution.

He added that the same process deployed during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 to distribute 70,000 Metric tonnes of assorted food items across some states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would be used.

Details later...

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X